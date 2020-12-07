Covid-19 outbreak: Greek govt extends nationwide partial lockdown until Dec. 14

The Greek government on Monday announced another one-week extension of measures imposing a partial nationwide lockdown in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the latest decision expiring on Dec. 14.

Nevertheless, schools will not reopen before Christmas/New Year, with the date set at Jan. 7, when they would open as planned after the holidays.

A government spokesman added that the food-and-beverage sector will also open on Jan. 7, at the earliest, along with other forms of entertainment, the courts, lower sports leagues and ski resorts.

A 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew for non-essential outdoors movement will also extend to Dec. 14.

The extension of the partial lockdown also bans worshippers from religious services and caps the number of people in public assemblies.