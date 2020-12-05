Attack by self-styled anarchists on Athens police station a day ahead of anniversary of teen's slaying

Five police officers were injured on Saturday afternoon in central Athens after 60 to 70 people attacked a police precinct in the inner-city Kolonos district, lobbing rocks and other rockets.

As with similar such incidents in the past, the perpetrators were reported by local media as mostly young self-styled anarchists and anti-establishment perpetrators, Greece's version of more violent "antifa" tactics.

The attack comes a day ahead of the 12-year anniversary of the fatal shooting of a teenager, Alexandros Grigoropoulos, in central Athens by a police officer, a shocking incident that led to mass protests, followed by widespread street violence and looting in December 2008.

Greek authorities this week have banned outdoor assemblies of more than four people, citing restrictions to prevent exposure to the Covid-19 pandemic.