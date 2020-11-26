Athens announces four 'axes' of actions to absorb billions of euros in emergency EU funding

By T. Tsiros

The Greek government’s plan to absorb pandemic-related emergency Community funding is based on four axes and 18 different sectors, including a so-called “Green transition”, budgeted at 6.2 billion euros, or 38 percent of the total of 19.4 billion euros earmarked for Athens.

A second axis, which is projected to try and absorb 2.1 billion euros, is a “digital transition” – 13 percent of the total.

A third axis is boosting employment, social cohesion and employment skills, at 4.1 billion euros.

The last axis, budgeted at four billion euros, is private investment.

If soft loans of 12.6 billion are included, then the total package for Greece reaches 32 billion euros. The latter figure, of course, is linked with a goal of a commensurate outlay of 12 billion euros in private sector investment.