Asylum-seeking Syrian man, 27, arrested in Athens and charged with crimes committed while serving with ISIS

A 27-year-old Syrian national was arrested by the anti-terrorism squad in central Athens on Thursday morning on charges of joining and participating in a terrorism group, in the case the barbarous ISIS/Daesh group that operated in Syria.

The man was also charged with complicity to commit homicide.

According to authorities, the suspect landed on Greek territory on March 28, 2018, and specifically on Lesvos, the favorite "destination" and EU "gateway" for Turkey-based migrant smugglers and third country nationals that assembled in western Turkey from 2015 to 2019.

He was reportedly living in an asylum seekers' shelter in central Athens along with his wife and five children, with whom he also landed on Lesvos in 2018, and has also requested political asylum.

Police claim he has admitted to participating in the fundamentalist terror group after being presented with digital evidence, namely, photos and videos showing him beating prisoners and wearing ISIS symbols.

A revision in Greece's penal code, and specifically Article VIII, paragraph VI, now allows the independent judiciary to prosecute terrorist acts conducted overseas.