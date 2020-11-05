Greece in Covid-19 lockdown as of Saturday, until Nov. 30

A general Covid-19 lockdown will be reinstituted throughout Greece as of Saturday morning (06.00) and extend until Nov. 30.

The urgent restrictions practically all forms of public assembly and close down a good part of the retail market, with the food & beverages sectors shut down for all but delivery and takeaway clients. Beauty salons and barber shops will be allowed to open under strict measures on the weekend, while crop harvesting is also allowed, given that the current period is the peak of the annual olive picking season.

According to the measures announced by Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, only primary, K-schools and nurseries will remain open, with other education levels to operate on an online basis.

The urgency of the measures come after Greece recorded an exponential increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, along with a sharp rise in the number of people being treated for acute Covid-19 symptoms in hospital ICUs. The single-day tally on Wednesday exceeded 2,600 – very high by Greek standards – with 18 related fatalities and nearly 190 people intubated.

The single-day numbers for Thursday, according to initial media reports in the morning , will be even higher.