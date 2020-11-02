Covid-19 outbreak: More than 1,000 confirmed cases on Mon.; seven related fatalities

Monday, 02 November 2020
UPD:22:44
New confirmed coronavirus infections in Greece again exceeded the 1,000 mark on Monday, as the government in the country's continues to stiffen restrictions public movement in areas in the "red". A total of 1,152 cases were reported, bringing the total since the advent of the pandemic to 42,020.

Just as ominous, 153 patients were listed as being treated in hospital ICUs, with an average age of 66, and of which 90.8 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

Finally, another seven related fatalities were reported on Monday, bring the pandemic death toll in the country to 642. The average age of the victims was 79, with 96.3 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

