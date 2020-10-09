Covid-19 outbreak: 391 confirmed cases on Friday; one related fatalities over last 24-hour period

Another 391 confirmed Covid-19 infections were reported on Friday, a triple-digit-range figure that has been recorded for the past two months or so - a significant spike from the outbreak of the worldwide pandemic in the early spring.

The number of people treated in hospital ICUs totaled 98, also higher than in previous months.

The total number of positive infections neared 22,000 in a population of roughly 11 million.

Only one related fatality was reported, bringing the death toll to 431 in Greece.