Occupany of Greek hotels that have opened at May levels, hovering at 20 percent

Early July's vacancy rate in number of hotels that have opened in Greece, amid the ongoing coronavirus-swamped global tourism season, remain at May levels, according to the president of the hoteliers' federation, with the average hovering at 20 percent.

At last word, roughly half of the hotels in the country have received certificates for public health protocols.

The latest development on the tourism and travel front has the Greek government studying the prospect of opening up the country for direct flights from the UK and Sweden, two of the hardest hit European country from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Britons make up the second largest group of tourists to Greece annually, 3.5 million, only behind Germans.

Sweden is also a significant market, with 700,000 arrivals from that country last year, with the Dodecanese islands and Crete being the favorite destinations.