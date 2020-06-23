Greek minister: Govt unwilling to consider nationalization of Covid-19-battered companies; support plan in place

Greece's relevant development minister on Tuesday reiterated that the Mitsotakis government will not consider nationalizing major companies facing possibly bankruptcy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and its related "lockdown".

Speaking at the general assembly of the German Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry, held via teleconference, Minister Adonis Georgiadis said the current center-right and pro-business government supports privatizations, and for markets to avoid functioning under "state-run conditions". At the same time, he said the government believes that a generous support package, as he called it, will produce results.

"The state will not invest in companies, such as the shipyards, Larco, and airlines, despite SYRIZA's desire ... this is not our purpose," he said, in referring to the leftist main opposition party.

Larco is a heavily debt-laden and loss-making ferro-nickel production unit in south-central Greece managed by the Greek state.