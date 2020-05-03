Covid-19 outbreak: Confirmed coronavirus infections in Greece at 2,626; fatalities reach 144

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections role by six on Sunday, bringing the total to 2,626 in a population of roughly 11 million, while one more related fatality was cited. The death toll in the country attributed to the Covid-19 reached 144.

The average age of the victims was 75, while 92.4 percent either suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

Tests in the country neared 80,000.

As of Sunday, 37 people remained in life support in ICUs. Of this sample, the average age is 67, while 78 people once in hospitalized in ICUs have recovered.