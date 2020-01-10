Govt unveils draft law changing election system towards majority bonus system

Friday, 10 January 2020 22:39
UPD:22:39
A- A A+

The interior ministry on Friday unveiled an election law draft bill for public debate until Monday, with the center-right government aiming to overturn its leftist predecessor's more simple representational system in favor of a weighted system in favor of the first-past-the-poll party.

Among others, the draft bill foresees that if a political party receives below 25 percent of valid votes in a general election then will not receive a bonus of extra Parliamentary seats, while a scalable bonus will be in place for parties exceeding 25 percent.

Specifically, under the draft law, a party exceeding 25 percent of the general vote (valid ballots) will be given an extra 20 seats in Greece's 300-MP Parliament, and an additional seat with each 0.5 percent picked up thereafter.

Finally, a party - or parties in the more unlikely scenario - that exceed 40 percent of the vote will receive a bonus of 50 seats.

The next general election, whenever it take places, will be conducted under the electoral law passed by the previous SYRIZA government, a prospect that generated speculation that the current Mitsotakis government may call a snap election followed in close step by another ballot based on the law it now wants to ratify.

 

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2020 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Όροι χρήσης και πολιτική απορρήτου|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών