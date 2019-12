Greece-based Coffee Island was again voted as the best cafe chain in southeast Europe, during the recent Allegra European Coffee Awards.

Coffee Island picked up the same distinction in 2018, and the third time since 2016, during a ceremony in Dubai, where the company recently opened its first outlet in the UAE.

Coffee Island, one of a handful of Greek cafe chains that dominant the domestic market and far outsell better-known multinationals, counts 20 years of operation.