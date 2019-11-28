Last-minute provision in taxation draft bill to

A last-minute rider tacked on to draft legislation that includes the highly-anticipated first batch of tax breaks in the post-memorandum period will allow taxpayers with arrears to the state to seek inclusion in a new 28 to 48-month installment plan.

The measure, if approved by Parliament, extends eligibility to taxpayers that had not entered into the previous installment plan by Nov. 1, 2019, but not those already adhering to a previous installment plan for covering arrears to the tax bureau.

In terms of arrears, those include back taxes, property taxes, customs duties etc.

The draft bill was tabled in Parliament on Wednesday evening.