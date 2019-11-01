Reports: Alter Ego submits highest bid for Mega channel's archive

The Greece-based media group Alter Ego, owned by well-known shipping tycoon and football team owner Vangelis Marinakis, has reportedly submitted the highest bid for the television archive of Mega channel, which collapsed several years ago.

According to reports, Alter Ego submitted a bid of 33.99 million euros.

A second bid, at 33 million euros, was submitted by a consortium comprised of the majority owners of three current nationwide broadcasters in the country.

Mega's archive is considered as a particularly prolific, with tens of thousands of hours of programming, including successful television series, sports and news segments, as well as game and variety shows.