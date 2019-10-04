Hard Rock Int'l, Mohegan Gaming submit binding offers for Helleniko Integrated Resort Casino concession

By T. Igoumenidi

tigoum@naftemporiki.gr

Two multinational gaming and resort giants, Hard Rock International and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, late Friday morning submitted binding offers for an Integrated Resort Casino (IRC) at the Helleniko site in coastal southeast Athens, as widely expected over the recent period.

The international tender for the specific gaming license is judged as imperative for the entire property development project, deemed as the biggest privatization in Greece, valued at some seven billion euros.

Mohegan CEO Marios Kontomerkos led a company delegation that carried the thousands of documents accompanying the binding offer into the offices of the Hellenic Gaming Commission, just before the 11 a.m. deadline. Hard Rock CFO John Eder followed with his multinational's bid.

Both bidders have referred to an investment of around one billion euros, with a competition between two and a half to three years once construction commences.