Greek hotel operators call on online booking platforms not to calcuate commission that includes VAT

Tuesday, 17 September 2019 18:39
UPD:18:42
Emmanouil Papadopoulos/SOOC/
By L. Karageorgos
lkar@naftemporiki.gr

A raging disagreement between Greek hoteliers and online booking platforms, such as the aptly named booking.com, continues unabated into the tail end of the summer holiday season, as the former reportedly insist on calculating their commission based on tacked on VAT.

On their part, hotel operators in Greece counter that all VAT proceeds are conveyed to the state, and insist that the commission per room, per stay be based on net prices, excluding VAT.

A meeting is pending between the board members of the country’s hoteliers’ federation with representatives of the major online platforms, while sources told “N” that booking.com is examining the issue and the demand by local tourism operators. 

