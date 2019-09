Costamare Inc.'s Neopanamax containership "Triton" has become the largest vessel to ever sail through the Panama Canal after its expansion in 2016.

The 369-meter-long vessel, with a width of 51.2 meters, and a capacity of 14.462 Teu passed through the canal back in May 19, 2019, headed from Taiwan to the Panamanian port of Colon.

The previous record was held by the "CMA CGM Theodore Roosevelt", another contain ship at 365.96 meters in length and 48.25 meters in width.