London-based professor to be proposed by gov't for president of competition com't

Ioannis Lianos, a professor of global competition law and public policy at the University College London, will be proposed by the Mitsotakis government for the position of president of Greece's Competition Committee, following the controversial removal of former supreme court president Vassiliki Thanou.

Thanou, who was appointed - and widely criticized - as the unsalaried chief legal adviser to former prime minister Alexis Tsipras, was removed following the passing of an amendment that include a retroactive implementation of a new code of ethics for top appointees to such independent watchdog authorities.

Another academic, Kalliope Benetatou, who has also served in top spots in the same competition committee, will be proposed as the new vice president.