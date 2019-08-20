Three dead in helicopter crash in southern Greece

The bodies of three men, two Russian passengers and the Greek pilot, of a downed helicopter were recovered on Tuesday in the narrow strait separating the isle of Poros and the Peloponnese mainland, in southern Greece.

The helicopter was seen crashing into the water at 15.40 (13.40 GMT) just south of Poros' harbor.

Initial reports point to the possibility of the craft coming into contact with power lines.

A submitted flight plan cited a route from the Athens International Airport to the Galata resort, across from Poros.

