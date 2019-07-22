MoU by primary shareholders, creditor banks to rescue Creta Farms

The primary shareholders, two brothers, and creditor banks of well-known luncheon meats producer Creta Farms on Monday announced the signing of a MoU to implement a rescue plan for the debt-laden company.

The initiative has even attracted the attention of new Development & Investment Minister Adonis Georgiadis, who over the weekend referred to a well-known brand name and a Crete-based company that employs 800 people.

The MoU, signed by Costas and Manos Domazakis with representatives of four creditor banks, commits to a specific timetable and procedure for finding a strategic investor, as well as safeguarding current job spots.

The previous Tsipras government had also acted as an intermediary in a bank/creditors rescue plan for the bankrupt Marinopoulos supermarket chain, with rival Sklavenitis eventually purchasing the former's operations in a complex deal that also involved write-offs of arrears to banks and suppliers.