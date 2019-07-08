Moscovici: Only Eurogroup decision can alter Greek fiscal goals

Outgoing European Union Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Monday expressed a view that Greece has made a "good start" after the end of the third bailout (August 2018), although much needs to be done, statements that came after the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels the same day and hours after Kyriakos Mitsotakis was sworn-in as the country's new prime minister.

Moscovici, among the few very visible supporters of the previous Tsipras government on the European landscape, merely emphasized that continued reforms are the correct path for thrice bailed-out Greece, while again offering his congratulations to the new pro-reform and pro-market Greek premier.

After attending one of his last Eurogroup meetings, Moscovici said the EU Commission will always stand by any government in order to back economic recovery and the creation of news jobs, "which the Greek people are anxiously awaiting".

Asked about the standing 3.5-percent primary budget surplus target that the Greek state must post annually until 2022, Moscovici merely noted that only a Eurogroup decision alter the goal.

Earlier, while headed to the meeting, Eurogroup President Mario Centeno said discussions with Greece will take place based on the Commission's report.