Top Greek govt council to convene on Sun. afternoon, with tension in east Med reported as the cause

Sunday, 16 June 2019 17:00
UPD:17:01
ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΣΥΜΕΛΑ ΠΑΝΤΖΑΡΤΖ

Έκτακτη συνεδρίαση του ΚΥΣΕΑ πραγματοποιείται στο Μέγαρο Μαξίμου, Αθήνα, την Τετάρτη 26 Απριλίου 2017. ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ/ΣΥΜΕΛΑ ΠΑΝΤΖΑΡΤΖΗ
A- A A+

An abrupt meeting of the high-level Government Council for Foreign Affairs and Defence (KYSEA) was announced for Sunday afternoon, with reports pointing to developments in the east Mediterranean as the focus of the meeting.

The unannounced meeting comes as a general election has been declared for July 7.

The latest Turkish provocations in the eastern Mediterranean, especially illegal exploration and drilling in Cyprus' EEZ by vessels operated by Ankara, has substantially increased tensions - only exacerbated by the furor over Turkey's purchase of the Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft system.

As with most KYSEA meetings, the council will be chaired by the prime minister, in this case outgoing premier Alexis Tsipras. The latter reportedly cut short a campaign tour to convene the meeting.

