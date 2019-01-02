Turk FM Cavusoglu warns of risk of 'accident' in Aegean due to Kammenos' comments

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu continued official Ankara's saber-rattling into the new year this week, warning that an "accident" could have in the Aegean due to inflammatory statements by the equally outspoken Greek defense minister.

"Today, in the Aegean, we do not allow fait accomplis; and we send a warning to Greece: You have a spoiled child, that's what they call their defense minister, saying we have a 'spoiled child.' Well, then, control your spoiled child, so that no accident occurs by our security forces," Cavusoglu said, in addressing cadets at Turkey's gendarmerie and coast guard academy.

He quickly followed up by saying that "in reality, it's just a friendly warning".

He was responding to comments by Greek minister Panos Kammenos, the head of a small right-wing party that props up the current Tsipras government in a "strange bedfellows" coalition since January 2015.