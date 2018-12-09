Greek exports reach 27.78 bln€ over Jan-Oct 2018 period; up 17.6% compared to 2017

By J. Kanoupakis
Greek exports posted a healthy increase of 17.6 percent over the Jan-Oct 2018 period, compared to the corresponding months of 2017, or by 4.17 billion euros in absolute terms.

Market analysts point to a positive fourth quarter of 2018 as well, meaning that exports are expected to post a new record during the year.

The value of overall exports in the first 10 months of the year reached 27.78 billion euros, up from 23.61 billion in the Jan-Oct 2017 period. Without fuel exports, the figure reaches 18.34 billion euros, up from 16.4 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2017 - 1.94 billion euros or 11.8 percent, respectively.

Although with only a paltry and decreasing producer of crude oil, Greece nevertheless exports refined petrochemicals.

