Significant ND lead in latest poll on voters' prediction for next election winner

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party retains a significant lead on the opinion poll question of who will win the next general election in Greece, according to results of a Public Issue poll, the third part of which was released on Wednesday.

Center-right ND is chosen by 54 percent of respondents in the poll as the party they believe will come in first-past-the-poll in the next general election, regardless of their own voting preference. General elections must be held no later than October 2019.

Sixty percent of respondents in the same poll said they favor an immediate holding of a general election, with 37 percent agreeing that they are “not necessary”.