Athens court rejects Folli Follie request for temporary protection from creditors

Monday, 19 November 2018 22:05
UPD:22:07
Eurokinissi/ΚΟΝΤΑΡΙΝΗΣ ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ
A- A A+

An Athens first instance justice on Monday rejected Folli Follie’s motion for temporary protection from creditors, with the beleaguered Greece-based retailer and accessory maker now facing the prospect of judicial challenges for its assets.

The specter of an unstructured bankruptcy is now, theoretically, a possibility.

With the court ruling, FF Group’s management and legal team must work out an agreement with creditors and seek financing for a restructuring plan.

A group representing investors in the country has already filed and received a first injunction against FF, ordering a temporary freeze of assets totalling 2.5 million euros.

Προτεινόμενα για εσάς

Popular

    Ναυτεμπορική digital network
    Follow us
    Για επαγγελματίες
    Γίνετε συνδρομητές τώρα!

    Μπείτε στον κόσμο των προνομίων της Ναυτεμπορικής.

    Πατήστε εδώ για να γίνετε συνδρομητής.

    online εγγραφή Διαβάστε περισσότερα
    © 1996-2018 H ΝΑΥΤΕΜΠΟΡΙΚΗ - Π. ΑΘΑΝΑΣΙΑΔΗΣ & ΣΙΑ Α.Ε
    Επικοινωνία|Οροι Χρήσης|Μedia Kit|Ενημέρωση Επενδυτών