ExxonMobil readies for more hydrocarbon exploration in Cyprus' EEZ

An ExxonMobil-contracted drillship, the Stena IceMax, arrives on Monday at the Cypriot port of Limassol on Monday ahead of scheduled hydrocarbon exploration in "Block 10" of the Republic of Cyprus' Exclusive Economic Zone, a closely watched development coming after recent Turkish recent saber-rattling to prevent the island republic from exploiting its off-shore resources.

Continued drilling in Cyprus' EEZ in the face of Turkish threats comes as reports have US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon arriving in Nicosia this week, which would send a clear diplomatic "signal" to Ankara. Fannon is not expected to visit Turkey, however, during his immediate visit to the region.

Cypriot Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides met with Fannon in Washington D.C. days ago.

ExxonMobil is scheduled to proceed with at least two more exploratory drillings in Block 10, the first to last through mid December and the second lasting until the end of January 2019.

Another two energy multinationals, Total and ENI, will again return to Cypriot waters for exploration in the next 10 months.