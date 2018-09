Greek tourism got a major international boost this week as the east Mediterranean country was chosen as the top destination in the "The World’s Top 100" category, which was announced at an annual Condé Nast Traveller 21st readers’ awards gala in London.

ΔΕΛΤΊΟ ΤΎΠΟΥ

Greece also came in first in the "Best islands / Favourite island" category, and second in the " Best countries / Favourite countries" category.