E-platform for out-of-court settlement of arrears issues 213 favorable judgements; out of 3,003 complete applications

An electronic out-of-court settlement process for arrears to the public and private sector has received just more than 3,000 applications in its first year of operation in Greece, mainly by businesses and self-employed professionals.

So far, 213 cases have been concluded with a more favorable payment plan for debtors.

According to a newly established secretariat for private debt, which operates the online platform, nearly 50,000 businesses, self-employed professionals and farmers have commenced the process for submitting a complete application; 3,003 have been finalized - of which 213 have resulted in a positive settlement for applicants.

Arrears by would-be applicants are mainly owed to the tax bureau, pension funds, commercial banks and suppliers.