Number of wildfire fatalities reaches 82; efforts to locate dozens of people continuing

Thursday, 26 July 2018 12:11
UPD:12:13
The number of fatalities directly linked with the deadly wildfire on the central coast of eastern Attica prefecture on Monday reached 82 as of Thursday morning, with efforts continuing to locate missing people.

Fatalities include victims who drowned off the coast of the Mati settlement, the hardest-hit site as well as people that fell off cliffs in a bid to escape the wildfire's flames and smoke.

First responders were searching hundreds of residences, yards and abandoned cars in the area, roughly from the Kokkino Limanaki beach, in the south, to the Zoumberi site, in the north, with Mati in the middle.

