Unemployment in Greece up in June 2018 after 5 straight months of dropping

By S. Papapetros

spapa@naftemporiki.gr

The official unemployment increased in Greece in June 2018 after five successive months of decreasing, with more than 923,000 people registered on jobless rolls in the month, up by nearly 12,000 from the previous month.

The same figure for June 2017 was just more than 911,000 people.

The figure includes unemployed people who have stopped looking for employment, although they are still registered on official rolls.

Additionally, the long-term unemployed - more than 12 months - remains at particularly high rates, reaching 60 percent of the total of those seeking jobs.

The age group in Greece most afflicted by unemployment is between 30 and 44, with nearly 39 percent of jobless people registered with the Manpower Employment Agency in this category.