Zaev comments on NATO invitation towards fYRoM

The prime minister of the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), Zoran Zaev, took to Twitter to comment on an invitation issued by NATO towards his country to commence membership negotiations.

In his post, Zaev refers to the "Republic of Macedonia", saying that "The decision by NATO member-states to issue an invitation to our country means that the Republic of Macedonia becomes a member of this family."

The Alliance issued an invitation to the country on Wednesday during a NATO summit in Brussels, while adding that membership is conditional on a resolution of the "name issue".