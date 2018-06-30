0.45€ dividend approved by Thessaloniki Port Authority general assembly for 2017 results

Saturday, 30 June 2018
UPD:21:39
By V. Vegiri
A majority vote at a regular general assembly of shareholders of the recently privatized Thessaloniki Port Authority (OL.Th) on Friday voted against relieving members of the previous board, as well as certified auditors, of legal liability for 2017's results.

Another proposal would have relieved board members that served in 2017 and certified auditors was supported by Greece's privatization fund (HRADF), which stills holds a 7.27-percent stake in the northern city's port.

Shareholders at annual general assembly usually vote on whether to accept financial results and thereby relieve board members of future liability.

Conversely, the board of the now privately run port authority recommended the payment of a 0.45-euro dividend per share, a proposal that was unanimously approved. Last year's dividend was 0.49 euros per share.

Nevertheless, the decision to issue a dividend for 2017's results comes in spite of  significant reduction in the year's profits, in large part due to a recalculation of  the port authority's value by its new owners - such as the condition of port equipment.

