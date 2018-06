Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will be in London on Monday, where he'll be received by his UK counterpart Theresa May on Tuesday, followed by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. He will also meet with financial sector leaders in London's City district the same day.

Other meetings on Monday will be with the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of the UK and with Greek expatriates that live and work in the country.

Tsipras caps off his week in London on Wednesday with an address at the London Business School.