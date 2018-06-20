State Dept. spokeswoman on furlough for 17N inmate: 'Terrorists should not get a vacation from jail'

A US State Department spokeswoman on Tuesday reiterated Washington's stern opposition to any type of leniency for one of Greece's most notorious terrorists, as the latter was again granted a prison furlough after going on a hunger strike to press for his temporary release.

"We would once again like to condemn the release of a convicted terrorist. His name is Dimitris Koufodinas. He is now on a two-day furlough from a Greek prison. It is his third furlough in the last year. He is a terrorist who has been convicted of multiple murders, including the embassy defense attache William Nordeen back in the late 1980s and US Air Force Sergeant Ronald Stewart," Heather Nauert told reporters during a regular press briefing.

She added that "these furloughs serve as an incentive for his followers to commit further violent and destructive acts in his name. Our embassy in Athens has conveyed our serious concerns about this decision to the Greek Government. Terrorists should not get a vacation from jail."

Koufodinas was convicted on numerous counts of terrorism-related charges in 2003, including multiple murders. He has remained unrepentant over his actions as a member of the ultra-leftist terror gang "17 November" and has refused to reveal where he disposed of weapons and possible booty taken by him and his accomplices during armed robberies.