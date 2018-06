By F. Zois

Five applications for a license to transport freight by rail and operate logistics services have been submitted to Greece's independent Regulatory for Railways (RAS), with Grup Feroviar Roman S.A. on Friday becoming the fifth.

Previous applications have been filed by Trainose, the one-time state-owned rail operator, Goldair's Rail Cargo, Piraeus Europe Asia Rail Logistics S.A and Makios Logistics.