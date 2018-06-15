Average 'supplementary tax' at 782 for 923K taxpayers in Greece

By G. Kouros

gkouros@naftemporiki.gr

Nearly one million taxpayers in Greece will be required to pay an average "supplementary tax" of 782 euros as related to their 2017 results, with the tax bureau expecting to collect an additional 721.3 million euros from the additional measure.

The supplementary tax was delivered to 923,151 taxpayers in the country.

More than 2.6 million tax statements have already been cleared as of Thursday, out of the 6.3 million statements expected to be filed, according to the independent authority for public revenues.

From this week's clearance of tax statements - based on income, results, data dealing with fiscal 2017 - the authority said nearly 925,000 statements (35.3 percent) showed tax owed to the state; approximately 348,000 statements correspond to a tax refund (13.32 percent); 1.34 million tax statements were neutral, no return and no money owed the tax bureau.

As reported by "N", tax returns for 2017 will not be eligible for a 10-percent deduction of medical expenses, in case such expenditures exceed 5 percent of the taxpayer's annual income.