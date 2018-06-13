Regling: Debt relief for Greece necessary in the long term

Greece needs more debt relief, especially in the long term, ESM Managing Director Klaus Regling was quoted as saying this week, a statement that coincided with his visit to Athens.

He also repeated that new relief measures aimed at the future are necessary in order to make the country attractive for investments.

In an interview published by Portugal's "Publico", the head of the Eurozone's rescue fund said a new intervention on the debt front isn't as significant in the short term. However, he added that "at the long-term level there is an issue, because we want to render Greece attractive for investments... it's important that we create an environment that is growth friendly, one that includes taxes that are not so high, and a good regulatory environment."