Ministry approval pending on bids for hydrocarbon research in 3 blocks

By K Deligiannis

kdel@naftemporiki.gr

The state-owned Hellenic Hydrocarbon Resources Management S.A. (HHRM) will submit its report on the bids received so far for hydrocarbon research and exploitatation rights in three maritime blocks - west and southwest of the large island of Crete and in the Ionian Sea, west of continental Greece.

The report will be tabled with the relevant energy ministry.

ExxonMobil, Total and Hellenic Petroleum have submitted bids for the blocks near Crete, while the Ionian Sea block received one bid by a consortium comprised of Hellenic Petroleum and Repsol.

Further tender procedures necessitate approval of the report by the ministry.

The only commercially exploited hydrocarbon deposit in Greek waters over the past decades has been the Prinos oil field in the northern Aegean, between the island of Thassos and the mainland port city of Kavala