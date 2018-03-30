Closely watched meeting between Greek, fYRoM FMs in Vienna on Fri.

A closely watched meeting between the foreign ministers of Greece and the former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia (fYRoM), held under the auspices of a special UN mediator, is set for Friday in Vienna, as the coalition governments in both countries continue negotiating over a possible resolution of the thorny "name issue" still preventing a full normalization of relations.

Nikos Kotzias and Nikola Dimitrov will be joined by the most veteran of the "old hands" dealing with the fYRoM "name issue" over the past quarter of a century, Matthew Nimetz.

The meeting will take place in Austria's foreign ministry, and not at the UN's offices in Vienna, as the latter are closed due to Good Friday on the Catholic ecclesiastical calendar.