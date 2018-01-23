Cosco-led Piraeus Port Authority unveils master plan; eyes new hotels, cruise ship base

By A. Tsimplakis

A master plan by the Cosco-managed Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) was unveiled on Monday to organizations and local governments surrounding Greece's biggest and busiest port, as part of a public debate on a commericial blueprint valued by the company at 500 million euros.

One of the highlights of the plan is OLP's intent to create the biggest shipping and repairs yard in the eastern Mediterranean, with the capacity of servicing up to 450 vessels on an annual basis, including so-called "mega yachts".

Another very prominent goal by OLP's management is the construction of four new hotels within the port's premises, in tandem with a new facility able to handle another six cruise ships and an adjacent mall. Cosco, a Chinese shipping multinational, has repeatedly stated that it wants to use Piraeus as a home port for cruises catering to Chinese tourists, among others.

In terms of specific port operations, OLP's master plan refers to a continued increase in container traffic, the off-loading of new vehicles and the port's connection with regional logistics hubs via a freight rail line.

The "social partners" that participated in Monday's meeting are called upon to study the master plan and convey their observations and recommendations, something that sources, close to OLP, said the port's management will take under serious consideration.