Govt, opposition trade barbs over debt relief issue

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) party on Wednesday launched into a full frontal attack on Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, a day before a crucial Eurogroup meeting in Luxembourg, charging that the leftist leader has no idea of what he wants or where he wants to take the country.

“…with his address to the Cabinet on Tuesday it was proven that he (Tsipras) didn’t have, and doesn’t have, any strategy, not even a plan…” spokesman Vassilis Kikilias said.

He also said Tsipras has failed to brief the Greek people over the debt relief issue.

“Mr. Tsipras trapped himself over the debt issue, delaying negotiation and burdening the entire Greek people with new austerity measures,” the ND spokesman said.

In a later response, the Greek prime minister’s office countered that ND, until recently, claimed that the debt was sustainable without relief measures, as it said.

“…Despite the fact that the PSI during the ND-PASOK government, during which the pension funds were destroyed in order to rescue European banks, the debt exploded from 120 percent (of GDP) to 180 percent of GDP,” was the reply by the government.