Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) signs MoU with Shanghai port group, world's biggest

The Cosco-managed Piraeus Port Authority (OLP) and Shanghai International Port Group, the world's biggest commercial port, on Monday signed a MoU envisioning cooperation in infrastructure studies, personnel training, information exchange and technical assistance.

According to the two parties, the primary objective of the agreement is to boost commercial ties and create new business opportunities.

The port of Piraeus is Greece's largest and busiest port facility.

The MoU between OLP and the Shanghai port operator was signed by OLP Non-Executive Director Athanasios Liagos and by the president of the Shanghai International Port Group, Chen Xuyuan, in presence of relevant shipping minister Panagiotis Kouroumblis, the president of China Cosco Shipping, Capt. Xu Lirong and several other ministry and local government officials.