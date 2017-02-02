Commission spox: No date for return of creditors' reps to Athens

Beyond conveying the European Commission's best wishes for a conclusion of the delayed second review of the Greek program as soon as possible, a spokeswoman in Brussels on Thursday told reporters that no date has been set for a return of creditors' negotiators to Athens.

With yet another unofficial deadline on the horizon -- the Feb. 20 Eurogroup meeting -- lack of face-to-face negotiations between creditors and Greek ministers mean outstanding issues will probably not be resolved via teleconference.

Annika Breidthardt merely added that the Commission is focused on the completion of the review, while saying she is not aware of any pending letter by creditors to the leftist Greek government, although "regular communication" is taking place.