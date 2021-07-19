Covid-19 outbreak: New single-day infections in Greece reach 1,834 on Mon.; eight related fatalities, 123 intubated patients

Another 1,834 new single-day Covid-19 infections were reported in Greece over the last 24 hours on Monday.

Total confirmed instances in the country reached 459,146.

Moreover, eight related fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 12,858. Of the latter, 95.1 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

The number of intubated patients suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms remained mostly unchanged, with 123 people treated in hospital ICUs. The average age for intubated patients is 66 and 89.4 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

The median age of new infections is 42 years old.