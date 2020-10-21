Covid-19 outbreak: Huge spike in Covid-19 cases; 865 on Wed. marks new single-day record

Confirmed coronavirus cases shot up to 865 on Wednesday, over the past 24 hours, a worrying spike, compared to the low double-digit numbers that Greece posted in the late spring, after a three-month lockdown.

Five prefectures were listed as being in "emergency level four", with further restrictions placed on public assembly, namely, Kastoria, Ioannina, Thessaloniki, Larissa and Viotia.

Meanwhile, another six Covid-19-related fatalities were reported on Wednesday, bringing the death toll up to 534.

The number of people being treated in ICUs for acute coronavirus infection remained at 86, with an average age of 66, and with 91.9 percent either suffering from underlying conditions or above the age of 70.