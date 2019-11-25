Weather front with heavy rains causes problems throughout Greece

Monday, 25 November 2019 11:43
Torrential rains were recorded over much of mainland Greece overnight on Monday, with at least two fatalities reported in southwest Greece, when a sailboat with two French nationals on board overturned in very rough seas, drowning the two men.

Portions of the main Athens to Corinth highway were also blocked by debris and mud on the roadway from flood runoff. Severe weather also caused problems in northern Greece, particularly on the northern Aegean island of Thassos and in north-central Pieria prefecture.

Schools in the greater Athens area opened at 10 a.m. (08.00 GMT) on Monday morning.

Ferry boat service was also interrupted for several island destinations.

