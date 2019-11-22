Draft budget foresees 1.8 bln€ surplus for Greek social security funds in 2020

By S. Papapetros

Greece’s social security funds are expected to post a surplus of 1.021 billion euros for 2020, according to a forecast in the draft budget, which was tabled this week.

This year’s surplus is also expected to be higher than originally forecast.

On a fiscal basis, a surplus of 1.799 billion euros is forecast for all types of social security entities, up by 187 million euros compared to 2019.

Additionally, the budget foresees an increase in contributions by 593 million euros in 2020, compared with the same figure for 2019. In absolute terms, contributions are expected to reach 13.866 billion euros this year, and 14.459 billion in 2020.