Study details Greek borrowers' characteristics before, after econ crisis

Two general examples of borrowers have emerged during the bailout era in Greece, the first aged between 40 to 59 years old, in most cases a wage-earner and owner of a primary residence valued up to 100,000 euros.

The general description is a borrower aged between 28 and 40, with a monthly income of up to 2,000 euros but with a primary residence that was purchased with a 50-percent case down payment.

The two general examples point to borrowers "swamped" by the economic implosion in Greece since 2010, in the first case, and to borrowers shaped by the crisis.

In analyzing the profile of new borrowers in thrice bailed-out Greece, "N" discerns a boost to the real estate sector from the so-called "share economy", or in other words, the "AirBnB phenomenon", as well as renewed lending by banks. Smaller amounts and much tighter criteria new accompany consumer loans, whereas business lending now mostly focuses on SMEs.

Moreover, based on the findings of a study by the General Confederation of Greek Workers' (GSEE) consumers' union, 35.07 percent of borrowers in the country were officially unemployed when filing for protection from creditors under the so-called "Katselis law".

Unemployed borrowers account for 21.6 billion euros in lending, followed by wage-earners, at 16.89 billion euros.