No arrests reported over latest antifa-styled attack in favor of furlough for jailed terrorist

Of the 15 people detained in the latest "street gang-like" attack in the center of Athens on Thursday afternoon, by up to 30 masked and club- and hammer-wielding perpetrators, only three remained in custody a day later.

The trio still in custody, moreover, are not charged for the vandalism, but because they lacked identification or travel documents, as police said the three are foreign nationals.

The smashing of glass fronts occurred in the central Athens block between Acadimias, Boukourestiou, Valaoritou and Omirou streets, which hosts many of the high-end jewelry and luxury item chains in the Greek capital.

According to reports, the masked perpetrators - by most accounts, antifa-like activists - shouted slogans in favor of another prison furlough being granted for Greece's most notorious jailed urban terrorist.

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis toured the site of the attack on Friday morning, telling reporters that if his party wins the next election, all efforts will be exerted to prevent such instances of violence and to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Mitsotakis and his center-right ND have invested heavily in a "law and order" platform heading into three separate elections this year, with general elections coming no later than October.